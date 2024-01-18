54 IFS probationers visit Odisha's Bhitarkanika for training

KENDRAPARA: At least 54 India Forest Service (IFS) probationers of the 2023 batch visited Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary as part of their official training tour to Odisha.

During their two-day visit on Monday and Tuesday, the probationers from Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun were educated about the various aspects of the regeneration of mangrove forests, wildlife management, crocodile breeding programme and the conservation work of Olive Ridley turtles.

The divisional forest officer (DFO) of the park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav provided them with valuable insights about the conservation efforts taking place in Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha.

The probationers were shown around the park and educated about the conservation methods adopted by forest officials and wildlife researchers, said the DFO.

An IFS probationer said, “The visit provided an invaluable experience which will help us in our future roles as forest officers. The field experience will also help us in conserving forests and wildlife.”