Dacoity attempt foiled, six criminals held in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Six armed criminals were arrested and their dacoity attempt foiled on Tuesday night after Uditnagar police raided a spot near the DAV pond at Basanti Colony. Three country-made pistols, a toy pistol, six live bullets, one sharp weapon, iron roads and hacksaw blades were also seized from the criminals.

Assistant SP Sonali Singh Parmar said, acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team of Uditnagar police station raided the spot and arrested six criminals, while four others managed to escape.

The miscreants were involved in a series of loot, theft and burglaries, she said, adding, that they confessed to planning an armed loot at a jewellery shop at the Uditnagar area.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rahul Gope (19), Rohit Nayak (24), Raja Yadav (24), Suraj Mahato (26) and Md Irshad (26). They were forwarded to court on Wednesday.