Ganjam artisan plans to send wooden artifacts to Ayodhya

Berhampur: Arun Kumar Sahu, a skilled artisan from Kanteikoli village under Hinjili block in Ganjam district, has intricately crafted a book of Hanuman Chalisa and a wood-carved portrait of Lord Ram.

For the 8×12 inches Hanuman Chalisa and 12×15 inches portrait of Lord Ram, Arun has collaborated with 30 artisans over the past month. He has also come up with another board featuring the Hanuman Chalisa with dimensions of 5 feet 7 inches and 30 inches in width.

Arun said, “We are planning to transport these artefacts to Ayodhya by train. If time permits, I wish to create an additional large portrait of Sri Ram.” The Hindi alphabets on Hanuman Chalisa board are meticulously carved from ‘Gambhari’ wooden scraps, adding a unique touch to the teak wood base.

Arun, who learned carpentry from his father 15 years ago, envisions these masterpieces gracing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.

Despite dropping out of the Science College in Hinjilicut during his Plus Three, Arun’s dedication to woodwork under his father’s guidance has led to a remarkable portfolio, including sculptures of iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, India Gate, Gateway of India, and the Eiffel Tower.