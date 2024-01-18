Netaji’s school attendance to find place in museum soon

CUTTACK: The admission register of Protestant European School (presently Stewart School) from where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose completed his primary education will be showcased in the gallery of Netaji Birthplace Museum at Odia Bazaar in the city on his birth anniversary on January 23.

Stewart School authorities have already handed over the admission register to Netaji Birthplace Museum officials who have completed its binding and are making arrangements for displaying it in the gallery. Netaji did his primary schooling at a Protestant European School from January 8, 1902, to December 31, 1908. His name was enlisted in serial no 167 of the register comprising the names of students who were enrolled in the institution from 1887 to 1935.

“Though the museum has preserved and showcased the record relating to Bose’s schooling in Ravenshaw Collegiate School, the record relating to his primary education was unavailable. After Stewart School authorities handed it over to us, we will display it in gallery no-1 on Netaji’s birth anniversary on January 23,” said curator-in-charge of Netaji Birthplace Museum, JP Ray.

Netaji Birthplace Museum will also wear a new look from January 23 with Odia Language Literature & Culture department initiating steps for bedecking it with architectural illumination. The entire Janakinath Bhawan has been decorated with architectural illumination at a cost of `64 lakh. The architectural illumination work assigned to Odisha Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (OSIC) has already been completed and is scheduled to be inaugurated on Netaji Jayanti.

The historic building where India’s brave son and the most charismatic political figure of the pre-independence era Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born, will dazzle with tri-colour and will then glow with colours changing every second.

Advanced technology has been adopted in architectural illumination so that it does not stop working in the rain.