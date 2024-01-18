Odisha: Schools asked to restore PM Poshan paintings

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked district education officers (DEOs) to restore wall paintings and information relating to PM Poshan and mid-day-meal in primary and upper primary schools.

The state project management unit of the School and Mass Education department in a letter to the DEOs stated a provision of ` 5,000 for each school has been made for this purpose. As per the department, senior officials during their visit to schools found the existing wall paintings related to PM Poshan had either faded or omitted in the process of development. Accordingly, funds have been allocated for each primary and upper primary school to restore the wall paintings.

As per the direction, the PM Poshan information should be displayed in school walls in a place suitable for public view.