Rourkela police crackdown on criminals ahead of polls

ROURKELA : A special drive of Rourkela district police was conducted ahead of the general elections to crack down on criminal elements and activities between January 12 and 16.

Police sources said during the drive, four country-made pistols, as many guns and 10 rounds of live bullets were seized. While three pistols were seized from Uditnagar, the rest firearms were seized from different police station areas of Bonai sub-division in Sundargarh district.

Besides, 208 excise cases were registered after seizure of 1,204.6 litre of illegal distilled liquor and 363.2 litre of IMFL. During this period, 355 non-bailable warrants were disposed of. At least, 132 persons were booked under section 107 of CrPC. Similarly, police booked 89 persons under section 110 of CrPC.

Sensitive check posts along Odisha-Jharkhand border under Bisra, Koida, K Balang, Chandiposh and Lathikata police stations have been put on alert.