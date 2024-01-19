Celebrate January 22 like Deepavali: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged people of Odisha to celebrate the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on January 22 like ‘Deepavali’ by lighting oil lamps (deepa).

In a video message to the people of Odisha, Pradhan said when Lord Sri Ram returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in Vanavas, people had welcomed him by lighting deepas. “Let us light deepas to make the day memorable and historic,” he added. The union minister said after only three days the wait of 500 years will be over when Prana Pratistha of Ram Lalla will be held in Ayodhya. This will be a special day for crores of Indians for whom Lord Ram is divine and great. He also expressed his respect for those who worked for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Stating Lord Ram is a symbol of good governance, Pradhan said his life is a source of inspiration for all. His life teaches us sacrifice and duty, he said. Pradhan said in this age Ram Lalla is going to be consecrated after hundreds of years. “A new age will come for Ayodhya with the consecration of Ram Lalla,” he added.