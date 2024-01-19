Jumbo kills man in Jajpur, tusker enters Baripada

JAJPUR/BARIPADA: An elderly man, identified as Upendra Kar (62), was trampled to death by a wild tusker at Tandara village under Korei block in Jajpur district on Thursday.

The incident took place early in the morning. Sources said Upendra had gone to an agriculture field near the village to answer nature’s call when the elephant trampled him to death.

The tusker reportedly came from Dalijoda forest under Bayree range and entered Korei on Wednesday night. As it entered human habitations, panic gripped Tandara, Barei, Solapata and nearby villages. Unable to find the route to the forest, the jumbo roamed on the village streets.

On being informed, forest personnel reached the village and chased the elephant away towards Solapata. Till reports last came in, efforts were underway to tranquillise the tusker.

In Mayurbhanj district, a wild tusker strayed into Baripada town leaving the residents startled. The sub-adult elephant reportedly entered MKC High School on Wednesday night in search of food. The jumbo was found wandering on the campus by inmates of the school hostel and staff on Thursday morning.

As the news spread, thousands of curious locals reached the school to catch a glimpse of the elephant. On being informed, forest officials of Baripada range along with local police rushed to the school to take stock of the situation. All the entry points in the school were barricaded and no vehicle or person was allowed to enter the campus.

Later, the tusker went out of the school campus through the main entrance and marched towards the nearby veterinary office. After around 15 minutes, the elephant was seen exiting the veterinary office campus and moving on the streets towards Budhabalanga river. It then took the road towards Sindurgaura before entering Similipal.

The forest personnel constantly monitored the tusker’s movements. Range officer LD Behera said the elephant was around 14 years of age. “We believe it either got separated from its herd or was unable to find the route to the forest. Now, the elephant is roaming in Similipal.”

Behera said the power supply was disrupted in the area to avert any untoward incident. The forest personnel are keeping a close watch on the elephant’s movements.