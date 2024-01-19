Odisha: Balasore police nab 8 ATM theft suspects, seize tools

BALASORE: Balasore police, on Thursday, arrested eight persons allegedly involved in ATM thefts, and seized tools used for cutting from their possession.

Three suspects from Khunta and Betnoti police station areas in Mayurbhanj district, along with five others from Chandipur and Sahadevkhunta police stations in Balasore district, were apprehended.

In the January 4 incident at Durgadevi market, the accused persons used a gas cutter in an attempt to open the iron chest of the ATM but failed to access the contents. The other incident took place on November 28, 2023, at an ATM in Rasalpur market, with similar unsuccessful attempts to cut the machine open.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police successfully arrested the eight suspects and seized various tools, including a gas cutter, black spray, cutter, pipe, crowbar, a yellow jacket, Telengakaturi, and seven mobile phones belonging to the accused. Two separate cases were registered in Remuna and Sadar police stations. Following the rejection of bail applications, the arrested individuals were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody said police.