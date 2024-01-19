Odisha: CWC questions VIMSAR on rescued baby girl’s pictures on media

SAMBALPUR: Days, after A baby girl rescued from borewell pit was discharged from Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and handed over to the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), has sought an explanation from the hospital authorities regarding the circulation of pictures of the rescued girl on social media.

On January 16, the CWC issued letters to the director, superintendent and the in-charge of, the Special New Born Care Unit (SNCU) of VIMSAR after it found that assistant professor Dr. Shankar Ramchandani had posted pictures of the rescued girl on his social media handle. The letter was received by VIMSAR on Wednesday.

Chairperson of CWC, Prasanta Kumar Padhi said a letter seeking an explanation on why the doctor had posted pictures of the child on his Facebook page was issued. The naming ceremony and celebration of the baby were conducted without the knowledge of the CWC, he further stated. “Since the rescued baby is a Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP), there is a need for handling her case with utmost sensitivity and the JJ Act prohibits disclosure of her identity in any form of media. If the hospital authorities fail to submit their explanation within a period, further action will be taken as per the course of law,” he added.

Superintendent VIMSAR Lal Mohan Nayak could not be reached. The doctor known for his philanthropic acts, through his social media handle, had promised to bear the cost of education of the rescued baby girl ‘Bijayini’ while lauding her survival instincts.