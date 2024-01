CUTTACK: Sadar police on Thursday arrested dreaded gangster Md Sakil along with six of his associates and seized arms, ammunition and vehicles from them.

The criminals, apart from Sakil, are Abdul Kadir (32) of Buxi Bazaar, Sk Nadim (29) of Mirmohalla within Krushnanandapur police limits in Jagatsinghpur, Srinath Rout (41) of Gatirautapatna within CRRI police limits, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo (35) of Pachuguchia within Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar, Sayed Abdul Sofian (29) of Bhanpur Pirabazaar within Sadar police limits and Pradip Sahoo alias Padia (41) of Madhupur within Baranga police limits.

DCP Pinak Mishra said, acting on a tip-off on the armed criminals assembling at Indira Colony field in Kajipatana locality on Wednesday night, a team of police from Sadar police station conducted a raid and apprehended them.

Two vehicles along with arms, ammunition and weapons including two country-made 7.65 mm pistols, seven rounds of 7.65 KF live ammunition, a toy gun and two swords were seized from Sakil and his associates.