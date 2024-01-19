Odisha Youth Congress to launch stir on unemployment

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) on Thursday announced it will launch a statewide agitation against the Centre and state government’s failure to create jobs for youth with the slogan give employment, give justice (Rojgar Dia, Nyaya Dia).

A resolution in this regard was passed at the extended executive body meeting of the OPYC here. Announcing this, general secretary of All India Youth Congress and Odisha in-charge Milind Goutam said the agitation will be launched in all district headquarters.

Goutam alleged both the Centre and state government have failed to keep the promise of creating more employment opportunities for the youth. While BJP had promised to create two crore jobs for youth, the BJD had also announced that it will create employment for two lakh youth.

While more than 10 lakh Central government posts are vacant in the country, Goutam said in Odisha more than 2.26 lakh state government posts are vacant. He called upon youth to join the agitation to expose the claims of both the BJP and BJD that they are working for the interest of youths. The extended executive of the Youth Congress was presided over by state president Ranjit Patra.