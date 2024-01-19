Seven die, one critical after separate road mishaps in Odisha

BERHAMPUR/BALASORE: Seven persons, including three staff of an electricity distribution company, died and one sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents in Odisha on Thursday night.
Police sources said that the first mishap occurred when a bike with two pillion riders collided head-on with a scooter coming from the opposite direction near Kesaripatna village under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district. Sources said six persons were riding two bikes when the collision took place at around 11.30 pm.
The deceased are Srikanta Gouda of Asurabandha, Manoj Dakua of Dulada, Mahendra Nayak of Gopalpursasan, Jayant Batatya of Sorada and Rajani Gouda of
Sanasorada. Three among them are reportedly employees of the electrical department at Sorada.
Three of them died on the spot under the impact of the collision. The other two others succumbed at Sorada Hospital while undergoing treatment. The critically injured, Purna Guada of Dulada, has been shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Police have started an investigation into the incident.
In another accident, two bikers were killed near Uluda Square under Kamarda police limits in Balasore district.
According to local police, the accident took place when the bikers lost their balance and rammed into the rear of a stationary truck on the roadside due to dense fog last night. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.