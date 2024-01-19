Seven die, one critical after separate road mishaps in Odisha

The deceased are Srikanta Gouda of Asurabandha, Manoj Dakua of Dulada, Mahendra Nayak of Gopalpursasan, Jayant Batatya of Sorada and Rajani Gouda of

Sanasorada. Three among them are reportedly employees of the electrical department at Sorada.



Three of them died on the spot under the impact of the collision. The other two others succumbed at Sorada Hospital while undergoing treatment. The critically injured, Purna Guada of Dulada, has been shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Police have started an investigation into the incident.



In another accident, two bikers were killed near Uluda Square under Kamarda police limits in Balasore district.



According to local police, the accident took place when the bikers lost their balance and rammed into the rear of a stationary truck on the roadside due to dense fog last night. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.