Woman abducts nine-month-old boy from Ganjam, arrested in Bhubaneswar

BERHAMPUR : Ganjam Police, on Thursday, apprehended a woman from Bhubaneswar for allegedly kidnapping a nine-month-old boy from Khallikote in Ganjam district on Wednesday, reportedly with the intention to sell him.

Speaking to media, Ganjam SP, Jagmohan Meena said the incident came to light when one Kuni Gouda (60) of Bania village reported to Khallikote police that her grandson Rahul was stolen while they were sleeping on the verandah of a clinic in Khallikote bus stand.

After a case was registered, police began investigation and scrutiny of the CCTV footage. It was revealed that the accused woman Pravasini Sahu (45) took away the infant in the direction towards Aska. Soon, multiple teams were formed to locate the woman.

The police came to know that Pravasini, claiming to be deserted by her husband, had established connections in the area. She befriended one Ganesh from Sheragada, who used to work at a nearby fast-food joint in the town.

Following leads, a police team traced the woman’s sister in Bhubaneswar, who disclosed that her sister, Pravasini had visited her after the kidnapping. Refused to be given shelter, Pravasini left her sister’s house.

Subsequent investigations led the police to reach a half-constructed building in Sundarapada, Bhubaneswar, where the woman and the infant were seen. The police successfully rescued the child, returning him to his mother.

Pravasini, hailing from Tarasingi area in Ganjam, was arrested and has been forwarded to court. The SP appreciated Ganjam police, particularly the efforts of IIC Khallikote, and informed that further investigations are underway.