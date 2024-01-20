Former Odisha MP Anadi Sahu passes away

CUTTACK: Former BJP MP and retired IPS officer Anadi Charan Sahu passed away at CDA Sector-6

residence in the city. He was 83.

Sahu, who was suffering from age-related ailment breathed his last at his resident late on Saturday night.

After retirement, he entered into active politics and was elected to Lok Sabha from Berhampur Constituency as BJP candidate in 1999.

As an efficient police officer, he had also received the President’s Police Medal and Distinguished Service Medal.

Besides being an efficient police officer, he was also a renowned litterateur. His last rites will be performed at Sati Chaura cremation ground, according to his family sources.