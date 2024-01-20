Odisha: Government starts transferring long serving officials ahead elections

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has started the process of shifting officers posted in their home districts as well as those who have served in a particular place for a considerably long period in view of the ensuing general elections.

As directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Home department has urged the heads of departments to strictly adhere to the instructions with regard to transfer of officers. Pointing out the term of the present Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies of four states, including Odisha, ends on different dates in June, the poll panel had asked the chief secretaries of states to take steps on transfer of officials ahead of the elections.

The ECI had clarified no officer connected directly with the elections will be allowed to continue in his/her present district or place where he/she has served for a considerably long period. Those who have completed three years of service in their home district during the last four years shall be transferred.