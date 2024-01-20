Odisha High Court asks state government to form policy to tackle congestion in police stations

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court has called upon the state government to frame a policy to tackle the problem of congestion at police stations due to seized vehicles parked in open spaces for years.

The court felt there is a need for amendment of mandates and some laws which constrain the authorities not to release seized vehicles.

Accordingly, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi on Tuesday directed the Transport commissioner to explore the possibility of decongesting police stations, excise and forest offices in the state by relaxing rules, statutes and file an affidavit proposing some amendments relating to the issue.

“The state government will make serious endeavour to frame a policy on the aforementioned issue. Therefore, the vehicles can be released on some stringent terms and conditions in favour of the real owners,” Justice Panigrahi said adding, “The Transport commissioner shall explore the possibility of framing a policy on this issue after consultation with the stakeholders so that wear and tear can be avoided and the perennial problem of crowding of vehicle in front of police stations, excise and forest offices lessened.”

The judge was considering a petition filed by a person whose vehicle was parked in the open outside Phiringia police station in Phulbani district since it was seized in connection with a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act more than four years back.

Justice Panigrahi said, “This court generally observes that most of the vehicles seized by police personnel, Excise department, Forest department are parked in open spaces with direct exposure to sun light and rain. The seized vehicles also remain inoperative for long time rendering the said seized vehicle faster wear and tear.”

While fixing February 7 for further consideration of the matter, he said, “In such view of the matter and to avoid such insalubrious condition, this court directs the Transport commissioner, government of Odisha to take some decision on this issue so that, the condition of the seized vehicles, which are in direct exposure to the sun light and rain, would not get deteriorated.”

The Judge directed for release of the petitioner’s seized vehicle from the Phiringia police station subject to several conditions including deposit of `50,000 by way of a draft in favour of the registrar, civil courts within one month.