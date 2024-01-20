Odisha: IDCO starts work to solve Jagatpur’s flooding woes

CUTTACK : The perennial problem of waterlogging at Jagatpur Industrial Estate would soon be a thing of the past as the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has finally started constructing a storm water channel and underground effluent line after evicting encroachers from the locality.

In the absence of proper drainage system, the industrial area reels under waterlogging even after a brief spell of rain. The situation worsens during monsoon when storm water enters factories and godowns of numerous MSMEs operating in in the area damaging raw material, packing material and finished goods.

After repeated appeals by Odisha Industries Association (OIA), IDCO has now started evicting encroachers for constructing the storm water channel. In the first phase, around 50 unauthorized shops, eateries and motels set up illegaly on both sides of the road stretching from Pepsi company to saw mill have been demolished.

“We have already started constructing a 24 km storm water channel and an underground effluent line on both sides of the road for discharge of storm and industrial waste water. While storm water will be directly discharged into Mahanadi river, industrial waste water will be discharged into the river after it is processed at the sewage treatment plant (STP),” said divisional head of IDCO, Cuttack Division, Parikshita Mohalik.

He added, “We have apprised the matter to the collector seeking a piece of land for setting up the STP. The drainage and sewerage project is expected to be completed before monsoon.”

Besides, as many as 10 water ATMs will be set up in the industrial estate for labourers, staff and vehicle drivers. Similarly, plans have been chalked out to construct community toilets in the industrial estate. Steps are also being initiated to keep the entire industrial estate under CCTV surveillance to keep a tab on illegal parking and other unlawful activities. Around `60 crore will be spent on the facilities, informed Mohalik.