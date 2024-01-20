Odisha police seized 1,850 quintal ganja last year from state

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha Police seized a record 1,850 quintal ganja and arrested more than 1,600 peddlers in 2023, said officials on Friday.

This is the highest seizure of the contraband in a single year in the last half decade. In fact the seizure in 2023 was around 37 per cent more compared to 2022. It is also believed to be the highest seizure by any state in the country in 2023, though state-wise NCB data for further clarification is awaited, said a senior police officer.

As per statistics, the quantity of seized ganja was 618 quintal in 2019; 1,374 quintal in 2020; 1,675 quintal in 2021 and 1,177 quintal in 2022. The 1,163 cases of ganja seizure registered this year is also the highest in the last five years. Officials said district wise, the highest quantity of ganja , around 435 quintal was seized in Boudh, followed by 355 quintal in Malkangiri, 337 quintal in Kandhamal, 234 quintal in Gajapati and 202 quintal in Koraput.

While a total of 1,604 peddlers were arrested in 2023, the highest 1,763 arrests had been made in 2021, officials said.

