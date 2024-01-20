Odisha revises tele award rules with focus on originality, social relevance

BHUBANESWAR : The criteria for the Odisha State Tele Awards have been amended by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department with focus on recognizing original content and cutting out ones that are antigovernmental and obscene.

Notifying the new rules on Friday, the department said government has revised the Odisha State Tele Awards Rules-2013 with certain amendments in 2023 with the aim to encourage production of tele-serials in Odia and tribal languages of the state included in the Schedule-8, of aesthetic excellence, high technical standards and social relevance.

As per the new norms, remake, dubbed, revised version of any tele-serial and remake of a tele-serial that has already won a state award in any particular category will not be considered for the prestigious award that is given by the department annually. Besides, a serial where an artiste’s voice and dialogues are dubbed by some other will be rejected.

Senior officials of the department said during submission of application for the award, the serial’s producer has to submit an undertaking stating the content is original and not dubbed, revised, copied or remake of any other tele-serial. Besides, the serial should not have any antigovernmental campaigns or any obscenity.

Similar submissions have to be made by the serials’ story writers.