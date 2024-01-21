Dharmendra Pradhan slams Odisha government teacher recruitment

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday slammed Odisha government for alleged irregularities in the recruitment of junior teachers.

Speaking at ‘Shakti Bandana’ workshop organised here, Pradhan said the state government is playing with the future of job aspirants by allowing corruption in the recruitment process.

"“There have been allegations of widespread irregularities in the recruitment and employment of teachers in Odisha. There are reports in newspapers that e-admit cards have been issued in the names of some absurd persons. How people in the government, those who advocate for transparency in the system, will now react to the development,” he asked.

Replying to Pradhan’s allegations, BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, on a social media post, said the union minister’s allegation is a self-goal as the recruitment is being carried out by Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL), a Central PSU under his ministry.