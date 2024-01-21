Man arrested in Odisha's Rayagada for issuing fake appointment letter

BALANGIR: Town police on Friday arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly embezzling `5 lakh from a person and providing fake appointment letters in the name of the latter’s daughter for a job at the district social welfare office.

The accused, Brundaban Minak of Rayagada district, is a teacher by profession. The matter came to light on January 16 when the woman Ananya Parichha of Jagannathpur village in Rayagada reached Balangir district welfare office with her joining letter.

In the letter, the district welfare officer (DWO) was directed by the secretary to let Parichha join the post of welfare extension officer of Tusura block.

DWO Alekhh Biswal, however, suspected foul play when he noticed that the signature in the letter was not of the incumbent secretary but of the outgoing secretary. Besides, Tusura was mentioned as a block when it was an NAC. “Since Tusura is an NAC, I suspected something fishy and informed the joint director's office in Bhubaneswar. The joint director instructed me to detain the woman and inform the police,” Biswal said.