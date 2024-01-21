Moving towards integrated medicine: Sarbananda Sonowal

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said India is moving towards an integrated approach where an empowered Ayush system of medicine will be used along with the modern system.

Laying the foundation stone for ‘Ayush Diksha’, a first-of-its-kind centre for the development of human resources for Ayush professionals here on Saturday, he said, Ayush movement has gained a lot of prominence in the last 10 years and Yoga has revolutionised the world towards a movement of healthy living.

“With a focused approach to enable and empower other traditional medicines of the country, we can achieve the vision of Swasth Bharat. The integrated medicinal approach will prove to be a boon for the people of the country as they can move towards healing their ailments as well as enriching their quality of life by empowering their physical and mental well-being,” Sonowal said.

The Ayush system of medicine, the Union minister said, is making significant strides in providing health care and wellness across the globe. Traditional medicine is being practised in around 170 nations. But WHO has set up its first extension unit in India for further research and promotion of traditional medicine, he said.

The Ayush Diksha centre being developed at a cost of `30 crore at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Bhubaneswar, will offer training programmes for Ayush professionals, especially those from Ayurveda. It will collaborate with national institutes of prominence for capacity development, strengthening human resources and facilitating research and development.

“The centre will enable Ayush professionals to hone their skills and upscale their dexterity in providing world-class patient care services. It will prove as a catalyst to the powerful Ayush movement and its attempt at global movement towards a healthy and happy life experience,” Sonowal added.

The upcoming centre will have state-of-the-art facilities.