Nalco to solve land dispute by January 31

JEYPORE: In a decisive move, Nalco authorities have decided to settle the extended demand of partial land losers for jobs and additional facilities.

The protracted plea from the Partial Land Loser Welfare Association seemed futile until the administration intervened, prompting a crucial meeting between the land losers, Nalco authorities, and the Koraput administration on Friday.

Concerns grew as the affected individuals contemplated an indefinite strike. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Koraput administration facilitated a discussion where it was resolved that the issue would be amicably settled by January 31.

Somanath Pradhan, an official from the Koraput district administration, said, “We convened a meeting with association leaders and NALCO management, urging prompt action to resolve the matter. The administration has requested detailed action reports from the management to ensure a swift resolution.”