Odisha IT dept raids coal bizman’s brothers’ property

ROURKELA: The Income Tax department authorities on Friday and Saturday conducted raids on the property possessed by both brothers of coal businessman and industrialist Ghanshyam Dalmia alias Bunty, who is under scanner over alleged tax evasion.

While the IT officials were tight-lipped about the matter, unofficial sources said a sponge iron plant of Ghanshyam’s elder brother Jogesh Dalmia in Rajangpur block, his office and his residence at Civil Township of Rourkela were raided during the two days.

The IT officials also raided another brother of Ghanshyam, Kamalpati Dalmia’s house in Civil Township, an office at Uditnagar in Rourkela and a sponge iron plant in the district. Kamalpati is reportedly a business partner of Ghanshyam. Unofficial sources said Kamalpati’s son was picked up by the IT authorities on the day to assist them in the ongoing investigation.

IT raids were also conducted on the premises of Ghanshyam’s business associate Nandkishore Agarwal alias Nandu at Uditnagar of Rourkela.

Ghanshyam had come under the scanner of the IT Department on January 18 over suspicion of tax evasion. According to information, at least 30 places linked to Ghanshyam in Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts besides those in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh were raided.