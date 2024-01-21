Odisha Man tries to avail loan by posing as doctor, held

CUTTACK: Sadar police arrested a man while he was trying to avail of a personal loan amounting to `10 lakh from UCO Bank, Phulnakhara branch by impersonating a doctor of Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. The accused was identified as Sridhar Rout (29) of Gopalpur Paika Sahi.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said, as per an FIR filed by Abinash Sethi, the manager of UCO Bank, Phulnakhara branch, with Sadar police on Friday, a person who identified himself as Dr Sandeep of Krishna Vihar, Patrapada in Bhubaneswar had approached the branch several times and applied for personal loan. While he identified himself as a junior resident of Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, upon verification, the documents submitted by him were found to be forged.

During the investigation, his true identity was unearthed. Sridhar had cheated several banks and vehicle showrooms by impersonating himself as Dr Sandeep, Dr Aditya Sharma and Dr Sidhanta Sarthak of AIIMS, Patna and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

The accused had prepared forged documents including PAN cards, Aadhaar, and salary slips in the name of Dr Sandeep, Dr Aditya Sharma and Dr Sidhanta Sarthak. Previously, he had availed loan of `16.5 lakh from Union Bank of India, Bajrakabati Road Branch in 2021 and `10 lakh from Bank of India, Ranihat Branch by submitting forged documents.

Sridhar, impersonating as Dr Sidharth Swayam Rout, had also availed personal loan of `15 lakh from SBI, Nayapalli Branch in 2019 along with vehicle loan of `20 lakh from SBI, Adityapur Branch in Jharkhand by submitting forged documents.