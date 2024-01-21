Odisha sees decline in Naxal violence in 2023

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has curbed Maoist insurgency to a great extent with incidents of Naxal-related violence in 2023 reporting a significant decline than the previous four years.

As per data shared by state police headquarters on Saturday, 14 incidents of Naxal violence were reported in 2023 against 27 in 2022, 28 in 2021, 41 in 2020 and 44 in 2019.

Five exchanges of fire between security forces and red ultras toom place last year, 13 in 2022, 22 in 2021, 27 in 2020 and 14 in 2019. Security personnel and civilian casualties also witnessed a decline in 2023. Last year, three civilians were killed due to Naxal violence while it was eight in 2022, two in 2021, seven in 2020 and 10 in 2019. While no security personnel lost his life in 2023, three of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in 2022, one grama rakhi in 2021, two Special Operations Group (SOG) jawans in 2020 and one district voluntary force (DVF) personnel in 2019.

While three Naxals were neutralised in 2023, seven each were killed in 2022 and 2021, 17 in 2020 and eight in 2019. Police arrested 13 Naxals last year, 12 in 2022, 36 in 2021, 34 in 2020 and 50 in 2019. At least five Naxals surrendered last year, three in 2022, 21 each in 2021 and 2020 and 13 in 2019.

Police also seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from various camps in Naxal-affected districts of the state last year. Around 21 guns and 252 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized in 2023, 30 guns and 87 IEDs in 2022, 30 guns and 48 IEDs in 2021, 60 guns and 63 IEDs in 2020 and 21 guns and 30 IEDs in 2019.

Going tough on reds