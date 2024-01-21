Odisha's Sambalpur gets a makeover with beautiful mural paintings

SAMBALPUR: A burst of colours is transforming the once-dull concrete walls across Sambalpur city as part of a beautification drive led by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC). The project aims to breathe new life into the cityscape with vibrant mural paintings adorning flyovers, pillars, building exteriors, and even the previously dirty and dusty walls of the nullah.

The facelift is targeted to be completed before the much-anticipated inauguration of the redeveloped Samaleswari Temple, said deputy commissioner of SMC, Shankar Prasad Sahu. “The walls were overdue for a makeover, and seizing the enthusiasm surrounding the temple inauguration, we deemed it the perfect time to beautify the city,” he stated.

Nearly 48 prominent locations have been earmarked for mural paintings, and a substantial portion of the work is already completed. These vibrant murals showcase diverse themes, celebrating the rich art and culture of Western Odisha, notable local personalities, freedom fighters, as well as depicts advancements in science and technology. There are paintings narrating the historical heritage of the region, featuring mutts, temples, sports, education, and traditional patterns and motifs as well.

In certain areas, local residents were consulted to gather suggestions before finalising the mural themes.

An SMC official highlighted that the beautification work is now in its final phase. A team of skilled artists, both local and external, engaged through an EoI, is actively transforming these spaces into visually appealing and artistic zones. The artists are compensated on a per square foot basis, charging `60 for one square foot area.

Meanwhile, the 16th-century shrine, Samaleswari Temple, is undergoing a transformation under the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project, with its grand inauguration scheduled for January 27.