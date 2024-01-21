Three Shramik Pratiksha Kendras for workers to come up in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will set up three Shramik Pratiksha Kendras for construction workers in the state capital.

While foundation stone of the Shramik Pratiksha Kendra at Badagada was laid on Saturday, the stone of one such project at Dumduma has also been laid recently. The third Pratiksha Kendra will come up at Nayapalli, BDA officials said.

Science and Technology and SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said the facility will act as a dedicated space for workers gathering at the place prior to going for their work to different parts of the city.

These centres aim at giving dignity to the labourers with the intent of uplifting livelihoods of the marginalised sections of the society, said BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh.

BDA officials said the project to be executed at Badagada will be spread over 4,000 square feet area and can be extended to a larger area of 1.5 acre. Similarly, the centre at Dumduma has a designated space of 18,000 square feet and can be extended up to an area of 3.5 acre.

The facilities include essential amenities such as waiting areas, toilets, park and plaza, open gym, pick-up points and food vending kiosks.

The kendras will enable workers to board public transport to reach their destinations and will provide shelter to workers who are forced to wait in open without any basic amenities.

The move will also address the traffic woes in the area and serve as recreational facilities during morning and evening hours for walkers, officials said.

The amenities at these centers will address the needs of thousands of workers on a daily basis. Construction workers expressed their happiness of over the move and said it will solve their problem of waiting at the place in open, especially during summer and monsoon.