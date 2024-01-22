Artists carve Netaji’s life at clay sculpture camp in Cuttack

CUTTACK: At least 18 artists of Cuttack are busy carving Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s philosophical and revolutionary activities in clay at the clay sculpture camp organized by Odisha Lalit Kala Academy in association with Odia Language Literature & Culture department and Netaji Birthplace Museum Trust on the premises of his birthplace ‘Janakinath Bhawan’ at Odia Bazaar.

The camp was inaugurated by special secretary of Odia Language Literature & Culture Department Madusudan Das who greeted the artists with flower bouquets. Odisha Lalit Kala Academy secretary Panchanana Samal described the aims and objective of the clay sculpture camp.

The young artists of Cuttack will create the clay models depicting the life of Netaji and his role in the freedom struggle for two days. All the clay models will be exhibited and the artists participating in the camp felicitated on Netaji Jayanti (January 23), informed Netaji Birthplace Museum curator-in-charge JP Ray.