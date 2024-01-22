Coastal, north and south Odisha to get rains

BHUBANESWAR: With several parts of the state witnessing rains early on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rainfall activity would continue till Thursday in Odisha.

The national weather forecaster said light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places in coastal districts on Monday.

“Some parts in coastal, northern and southern regions are likely to receive rainfall for next four days because easterly winds blowing under the influence of an anti-cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal are interacting with dry westerly winds,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Bhadrak received 12 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday, followed by 10.6 mm rain in Balasore.

As the anti-cyclonic circulation is continuously supplying moisture, some parts of the state are expected to witness dense fog conditions between Monday and Wednesday.

The regional Met office has issued a dense fog warning for one or two places in Khurda, Puri and 12 other districts on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office said there will be no large change in night temperature in the state for next four to five days.