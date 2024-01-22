Dharmendra Pradhan-Pranab Prakash Das slugfest continues in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The war of words between Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD general secretary (organization) Pranab Prakash Das over large-scale irregularities in recruitment of junior teachers continued on Sunday with the former demanding an answer from the state government.

Coming down heavily on the state government over the issue, the minister said those who are beating the drum of transparency should answer why such irregularities took place. Countering the BJD allegations, Pradhan said EdCIL is not supposed to conduct interviews. “The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts interviews and not EdCIL,” he said.

Pradhan said he had earlier taken action against EdCIL over allegations against it. Das, however, said EdCIL had conducted recruitment exams for AIIMS, Coal India, AAI, IB, Indian Army and central schools. “If EdCIL had done something wrong, what action has been taken and why has it not been blacklisted,” he questioned adding, NTA conducts entrance examinations and not recruitment tests.