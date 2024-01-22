Enterprise Odisha concludes: Experts call for MSME boost to agri-sector

JHARSUGUDA: Industry experts and business leaders advocated for establishment of more small-scale industries in the agriculture and food processing sector to boost the rural economy.

Speaking during the session on ‘opportunities in agriculture and food processing’ at 24th edition of Enterprise Odisha, organized by CII here, they urged farmers to seize the opportune moment and focus on cultivation of diverse and profitable crops.

Advisor Emeritus at Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture Parth R Dasgupta said there are immense opportunities for the development of agro-based industries in the state and farmers equipped with progressive agriculture techniques must come forward to tap the potential.

Principal secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma encouraged self-help groups (SHGs) to capitalize on the abundant opportunities in the food processing sector. He said industrial parks are being set up in all districts to promote local entrepreneurs. Chairman of CII eastern region Siddhant Narayan Kaul commended Odisha’s pro-business environment and emphasized that such events connect large industrial units with MSMEs, thereby catalyzing the state’s development.

Over Rs 23,000 crore investment commitments were made during three-day event held for the first time in Jharsuguda. More than 150 B2B meetings were organized enabling small units to explore new business prospects with larger enterprises. The event featured a mix of exhibitions, conferences, and sectorial sessions, attracting over 1,000 participants, 150 exhibitors, and 54 industry partners.

As many as 58 companies from outside Odisha and international delegates from Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar attended the event. A handbook on ‘Opportunities for MSMEs’ was launched at the event. industrial parks in all districts. Managing director of IPICOL and IDCO Bhupendra Singh Punia was present.