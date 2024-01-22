Kaushal Mahotsav displays Vikshit Bharat, says Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: The government’s resolve to shape a Vikshit Bharat is vividly demonstrated at Kaushal Mahotsav in Sambalpur with thousands of youths getting job opportunities, said Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan during the inauguration of Kaushal Mahotsav at Dhankauda field here on Sunday.

The mega job fair was organised by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Addressing the crowd, Pradhan hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that under his leadership the unemployment rate has decreased from 6 per cent to 3.2 per cent and jobs provided to crores of youth.

“The recent launch of Skill India Digital (SID) stands as remarkable example of our vision of building a robust skilling infrastructure which is providing job assistance to 22,000 state beneficiaries, thereby, bridging the skill gaps at grassroots level. Over the last five years, the Skill India programmes like Kaushal Mahotsav, have empowered youth in the state,” he asserted.