Odisha: All eyes on Rayagada as former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang returns to Congress

BERHAMPUR: In a significant development, the political scenario in Rayagada district has taken a new turn with the return of senior leader and former union minister Giridhar Gamang to the Congress party.

Despite being part of the KBK region, Rayagada boasts politically conscious voters, with a notable majority of female voters. As per latest voter list, the district has a total of 7,04,503 including 3,72,474 female voters in its three assembly segments.

The district’s economic challenges, despite having three large-scale industries, as highlighted in a 2023 Niti Aayog report, add complexity to the unfolding political dynamics. All major political parties are supporting establishment of new industries even when the voters are not equally upbeat.

Rayagada, once a stronghold of Congress, has been under the control of BJD since 2000. However due to acute factionalism in the party, the BJD lost the Rayagada segment to independent candidate in the last election though the party managed to win from Bissam Cuttack and Gunupur segments. However, people’s hopes on the independent candidate got shattered now as public problems remained unsolved.