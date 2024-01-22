Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates second campus of SUM Hospital

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new campus of IMS and SUM Hospital at Phulnakhara in the presence of SOA founder Prof Manojranjan Nayak on Sunday.
The chief minister said the hospital will provide a huge boost to healthcare in twin city and the state. The campus, strategically located along NH-16, will have latest healthcare facilities and cutting-edge technology to enable patients access quality treatment including advanced cancer care at an affordable cost.
The hospital, which will have around 750 beds to start with, will increase its strength up to 3,000 beds in phases within two years. Its cancer care facilities will include radiation oncology, nuclear medicine and sophisticated diagnostic equipment.
The hospital will soon open departments including general medicine, respiratory medicine, paediatrics, neonatology, critical care medicine, psychiatry, anaesthesiology, radio-diagnosis, emergency medicine, immuno haematology, general surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, medical oncology, paediatric oncology, pathology and microbiology, officials said.
Healthcare professionals, either trained overseas or in medical institutions of national repute and who have been extending quality specialist and super specialty medical care to patients drawn from different socio-economic strata will serve at the new hospital.
Vice-chancellor of SOA Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda said with an objective to become a milestone in the state’s healthcare ecosystem, the new hospital will provide round-the-clock emergency services including ICU, ICCU, PICU, NICU and exclusive ICU for cardio thoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) and hemato oncology patients.
Another campus of SUM Hospital is being set up at Sitalapalli in Ganjam district and is expected to be ready by the end of January. The hospital will have 350 beds and all necessary modern healthcare infrastructure.
“The three hospitals run by SOA will complement each other while extending quality healthcare to the people of the state,” Prof Nanda said adding ,treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) would be extended to eligible patients in all the three facilities. IMS and SUM Hospital has been serving people for more than 18 years now and has emerged as one of the most popular healthcare centres in Odisha and its neighbouring states.
Among others, Health Minister Niranjan Pujari and chairman of 5T initiatives VK Pandian were present.