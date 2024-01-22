Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates second campus of SUM Hospital

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new campus of IMS and SUM Hospital at Phulnakhara in the presence of SOA founder Prof Manojranjan Nayak on Sunday.

The chief minister said the hospital will provide a huge boost to healthcare in twin city and the state. The campus, strategically located along NH-16, will have latest healthcare facilities and cutting-edge technology to enable patients access quality treatment including advanced cancer care at an affordable cost.

The hospital, which will have around 750 beds to start with, will increase its strength up to 3,000 beds in phases within two years. Its cancer care facilities will include radiation oncology, nuclear medicine and sophisticated diagnostic equipment.

The hospital will soon open departments including general medicine, respiratory medicine, paediatrics, neonatology, critical care medicine, psychiatry, anaesthesiology, radio-diagnosis, emergency medicine, immuno haematology, general surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, medical oncology, paediatric oncology, pathology and microbiology, officials said.

Healthcare professionals, either trained overseas or in medical institutions of national repute and who have been extending quality specialist and super specialty medical care to patients drawn from different socio-economic strata will serve at the new hospital.