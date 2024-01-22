Odisha: Delay in road repairs by WATCO pose danger for commuters

CUTTACK: Owing to the delay in repair works by WATCO, both sides of the road from Barapathar to Buxi Bazar have become a danger zone for commuters as they continue to remain dug up even after two weeks.

The situation reportedly worsened on Sunday as the stretch became extremely slippery after a short spell of rain in the morning. Locals said at least four persons met with an accident after their motorcycles lost control while passing through the route. “Luckily, they did not fall on the iron pipes or into the ditch otherwise their condition might have worsened,” they added. As per sources, work on the bridge at Barapathar and the main storm water channel (MSWC)-1 have already been completed but the 500-metre stretch alongside the road continue to remain dug up for over 15 days now,.

As per the SOP framed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation, if the road repairs were being delayed, WATCO authorities should have barricaded the area to avert any mishap, locals said.

WATCO general manager (drainage) Achyuta Bijayananda Behera, meanwhile, said the diversion pipes were removed from the spot soon after construction of the bridge.

“Drinking water pipes are being laid under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme after which WATCO will repair and reconstruct the road. We are carrying out the work expeditiously in view of its inauguration. As per the SOP, the dug up area will be barricaded as soon as possible,” he informed.