Odisha: Paddy procurement delay leaves farmers frustrated

KENDRAPARA/JEYPORE: Farmers have resorted to distress sale due to the alleged delay in procurement of paddy in some districts.

Farmers of Kendrapara expressed resentment alleging that the millers and agents are purchasing paddy at rates below the government-fixed prices, causing significant financial setbacks to them. Mahendra Das, a farmer from Kandarapatia village, said the challenges of reaching the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) at Ramanagar, are enormous.

“It is very difficult to transport the produce to the mandi 10 kilometer from my village Jamboo by crossing a river. Last week, I sold three quintal of paddy at the cost of Rs 4,500 whereas the government has fixed Rs 2,203 as the price of a quintal of FAQ (Fair Average Quality ) paddy,” he said.

Similarly Bidyadhar Behera of Batighar village spoke on the problems they face urging authorities to expedite the procurement process.

Allegations are rife that rice businessmen from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are taking advantage of the delay, further complicating the situation.