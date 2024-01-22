Odisha: Primary teachers’ body warns of restarting stir from Jan 29

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the Primary School Teachers’ Association threatened to relaunch its agitation from January 29, the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation (AUPTF) met in the capital to send reminder to the government to fulfil their demands by January-end.

One of the coordinators of AUPTF said the state government in the last meeting had assured to take steps for fulfilment of their demands by January end. Accordingly, office bearers and members of the federation during their meeting have sought fulfilment of their demands within the said timeline.

The federation’s demands include abolition of contractual posting, regularization of those posted on contractual basis, Rs 4,200 grade pay and introduction of the old pension scheme among others.