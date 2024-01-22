Odisha: Similipal out of bounds for tourists amid incessant rain

BARIPADA: Similipal national park was closed for tourists due to sudden unseasonal rains on Sunday.

Deputy director of Similipal North Wildlife Division, Saikiran, announced the closure of tourist entry through the Kaliani gate for the day, citing the risk posed by incessant rain.

Similipal National Park has two entry points, with one located in Pithabata range under Baripada forest division and the other in Kaliani under Jashipur block. The decision to close the gate was made to avoid potential risks associated with rough road conditions caused by continuous rain.

Official sources reveal that over 400 km of roads inside the park had become muddy, posing a significant risk to tourists’ vehicular movement during rain. Although the district administration and Forest department have initiated efforts to improve road safety within the park, the work is in its early stages.

Tourists accommodated within the park were advised to stay put on Sunday due to the challenges posed by the inclement weather.