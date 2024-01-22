Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offers prayers at Samaleswari temple

He said, the long wait of 500 years is going to end on Monday as the ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Lord Ramlalla will be held in Ayodhya. “The entire Hindu community and Sanatanis will witness a historic moment. Not only Sambalpur but the the whole of Odisha is enthralled with devotion for Lord Ram. As the country unites in devotion, I am privileged to have got a chance to offer a lamp at Samaleswari temple on the day,” he added. Pradhan also visited Parshuram Bhawan situated near the Ayodhya Sarovar ghat and worshipped Lord Ram, Parshuram and Hanuman.