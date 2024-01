BHUBANESWAR: A book ‘Ramakatha in Odishan Art and Culture’, authored by superintendent of ASI-Puri circle Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak and former VC of Utkal University of Culture Byomakesh Tripathy was released in the city.

An extensive historiography of Ramayana in Odisha, the book presents a lucid account of the beginning and development of Ramakatha in the state in a historical setting.

In five chapters, the authors have documented the popularity of Ramayana in India and Odisha, art traditions associated with Ramakatha in the form of narrative panels, independent images, paintings, folk art etc., besides, temples and mathas for Lord Ram along with Hanuman temples.

The authors have documented more than 100 Rama temples (at least of 100 years) and 50 mathas. It throws light on the literary heritage of Odisha associated with Ramayana, from 9th century CE.

The local traditions associated with Ramayana have been investigated along with Ramayana’s connections with different places, castes and tribes of Odisha. It has many tables and over 50 photographs reflecting Ramayana heritage of Odisha.