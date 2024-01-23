Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Rangavati Centre of Excellence at IIM-S

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Rangavati Centre of Excellence in Cultural and Sustainable Management at the Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) here on Monday.

Unveiling the centre on the inaugural day of the 9th PAN IIM World Management Conference, Pradhan said, “It will be a hub for preserving the cultural heritage of Odisha, including dance forms, songs and the rich food culture. The primary focus of the centre will be on research in art, literature, culture, and history of western Odisha with special emphasis on textiles.”

Director of IIM-S Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “The Rangavati Centre will have an open theatre to showcase the vibrant art and culture of the region. This endeavour underscores our commitment to forge a significant bond with the local community, highlighting the significance of embracing and commemorating regional development and diversity.”

Directors of 21 IIMs will attend the conference which will conclude on Wednesday. The theme this year is ‘Entrepreneurial Innovation and Digital Governance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth’.

The event is expected to draw participants from various IIMs, IITs, NITs, and other management institutes across India and abroad. Around 1,000 research papers will be presented during the conference.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by executive director, UN Global Compact Ratnesh Jha, DG, IIPA, New Delhi SN Tripathi and CEO, Deloitte Romal Shetty. On the occasion, director of IIM Jammu, BS Sahay, director of IIM Kashipur Kulbhushan Balooni, director of IIM Nagpur Bhimaraya Metri and director of IIM Trichy Pawan Kumar Singh were present.