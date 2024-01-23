Newborns named ‘Ram and Sita’

KENDRAPARA: A number of babies born in Kendrapara on Monday have been named ‘Ram’ and ‘Sita’ by their parents to mark the historic consecration ceremony of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Priyanka Mallick (24) of Rajkanika gave birth to a baby girl at 1 pm, a few minutes after the consecration ceremony of the temple. The newborn has been named Sita by her parents.

Priyanka’s husband Narayan said, “We decided to name our girl Sita as she was born on an auspicious and important day in our history.” Similarly, Renubala Rout (24) of Adoi village in Mahakalapada was on cloud nine after delivering a baby boy in a private nursing home at Kendrapara town. “The birth of our son on the day of inauguration of Ram Temple has added to our joy. We have decided to name our son Ram.

Besides, we are also planning to visit Ayodhya soon,” said Renubala’s husband Ajay.Bharati Sahoo (25) of Badapala village gave birth to a baby boy in a private hospital. “We decided to name my son Ram as he was born on a historic day when Lord Ram is back in Ayodhya,” she said. Bandana Jena (28) of Bhagabatpur village delivered a baby girl at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital. She too has named her daughter Sita.