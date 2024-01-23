Odisha cabinet nod to land conversion fee reduction from 10 per cent to 3 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant decision which will benefit lakhs of people, the state cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to reduce the fee for conversion of leasehold land of Odisha State Housing Board or any development authority to freehold from the existing 10 per cent to three per cent.

The cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal of revenue and disaster management authority for the amendment of Odisha Government Land Settlement Rules, 1983 to reduce the conversion fee for residential purposes.

According to the decision, the conversion fee will be reduced from the existing 10 per cent of the prevailing market value of the land to three per cent of the valuation of land fixed under the guidelines prescribed under the Odisha Stamp Rules, 1952 for gharabari kisam of land situated in the vicinity.

Chief Secretary PK Jena told mediapersons that the proposed amendment will reduce the financial burden on OSHB and development authorities for conversion of leasehold land to freehold and the benefit will ultimately pass on to those who have purchased land for residential purposes.

Besides, the cabinet also approved the proposal to implement the Coffee Plantation for Sustainable Livelihoods (CPSL) scheme in six districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Gajapati districts. The existing state coffee area of 10,000 acres under cultivation will be expanded by 10 times in 10 years with an investment of Rs 1,144 crore during five years.

Out of the total expenditure, Rs 567 crore will be met through the state plan and Rs 577 crore will be from convergence with other schemes. Beyond the initial period of five years, value addition and marketing aspects will also be included in the scheme.

The scheme will be implemented by the directorate of soil conservation and watershed development under Agriculture and farmers’ empowerment department. During the implementation period, the directorate will also collaborate with quality resource organisations like Coffee Board and other agencies for productivity enhancement, capacity building, infrastructure and brand development.

The cabinet approved the proposal to extend the term of licence granted to the dealers of fair-price shops by six months. The licence granted to the dealers was valid from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The licence period has been extended from April, 2024 to September 30, 2024.

Key decisions