Odisha's Sambalpur celebrates Sri Ram amid security concerns

SAMBALPUR: As Sambalpur city soaked in religious fervor on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, the district police heightened security measures across the city to prevent the possibility of any conflict or untoward situation.

The decision to tighten security came in light of the incident of violence that took place in April last year during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Sambalpur.

On Sunday evening, police carried out a flag march in the city from 5 pm to 10 pm to ensure peace and harmony.

Official sources informed that, as may as 10 platoons of police force including three additional superintendents of police (ASPs), four DSPs, six inspectors besides 65 sub-inspectors (SIs) and ASIs were deployed to ensure security in the city. This apart, 10 static check posts were set up and 10 patrolling teams were engaged to maintain law and order during the period. In the evening, the Ring Road besides main chowks in the city were barricaded to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement of devotees.

ASP A Kerketta said, “The celebrations passed off peacefully. Forces were deployed in sensitive areas besides every temple and mosque.”

Meanwhile, the city resonated with chants of Lord Ram and bhajans as celebration were underway at all temples in the city.