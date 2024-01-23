Two women killed as thresher overturns in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Two women labourers were allegedly crushed to death after a threshing machine fell on them near Amundi village under Nuagaon police limits of Ganjam district, on Monday.

Sources said the deceased duo with identical names, Jhunu Naik, one 43 years old and another 46, from Chaityanachandrapur Sasan village were engaged in paddy harvesting in Amundi village. After finishing their work they were returning home on a tractor, to which the threshing machine was attached. On the way, the tractor fell into a ditch and the thresher machine overturned falling on the women.

Both sustained critical injuries. Locals rescued and rushed them to Patrapur Hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead.

Another victim was shifted to the MKCG MCH, where she too succumbed to her injuries.

Police registered a case and detained the tractor driver for questioning.