Six killed, nine injured after truck overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The accident took place at Dharsuni ghat area on National Highway-49 in the morning.

At least six people died and nine others were injured on Wednesday after a truck carrying them overturned amid heavy rain in Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The accident took place at Dharsuni ghat area on National Highway-49 in the morning, they said.

The driver managed to escape from the spot, a police officer said.

The injured were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, he added.

