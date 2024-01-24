Odisha
Six killed, nine injured after truck overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
The accident took place at Dharsuni ghat area on National Highway-49 in the morning.
At least six people died and nine others were injured on Wednesday after a truck carrying them overturned amid heavy rain in Mayurbhanj district, police said.
The accident took place at Dharsuni ghat area on National Highway-49 in the morning, they said.
The driver managed to escape from the spot, a police officer said.
The injured were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, he added.