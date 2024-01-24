Anganwadi centres under Pdisha's Jeypore struggle due to dearth of SNP funds

JEYPORE: AT least 337 anganwadi centres under Jeypore ICDS project areas have not received funds from the district social welfare office for the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP) in the last three months reportedly due to the shortage of funds to meet the budgetary provisions.

As per sources, the WCD department provides quarterly funds to each anganwadi centre to supply cooked food and take-home rations to children, and pregnant and nursing mothers enlisted under them. While Rs 7.20 each is allotted for children, pregnant and nursing mothers per cooked meal, Rs 178 per month per head is allotted for take home ration which includes 12 eggs and 5 kg chhatua for each child, pregnant and nursing mother.

Official sources said funds amounting to Rs 68 lakh from October to December, have not been paid to the anganwadi centres leaving the workers with no option but to borrow essential food items from grocery stores to maintain the SNP.

The Anganwadi workers alleged they are facing a tough task in supplying eggs as the cost is pretty high. They said they had taken the matter to Jeypore child development project officer (CDPO) Sucheta Panda but to no avail.

“When we take the matter to the higher officials, they shift the blame on the district social welfare office. How are we supposed to manage the SNP when we haven’t received funds since October last year,” rued an anganwadi worker of Jeypore block.

Jeypore CDPO Sucheta Panda said they submitted the budgetary needs for SNP to the district social welfare office last month but it has not yet been cleared.

Admitting the issue, Koraput district social welfare officer Arnapurna Kundu said the funds have not been provided due to financial constraints. “However, we are trying to meet the budget requirements of the centres with the available limited funds, soon,” she added.