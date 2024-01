BHUBANESWAR: In a hit-and-run case, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car whose driver fled the spot after the mishap at the Unit II area of the city on Monday.

The boy who sustained a fracture in the accident was shifted to Capital Hospital for treatment. As per reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle near Patel slum in Unit II and hit the boy who was attending nature’s call near the footpath. The vehicle stopped after colliding with a wall. The driver, however, fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.

Tension ran high in the area following the incident as locals alleged after the accident the car veered onto the footpath and collided with the boundary wall. Locals suspected the driver might have been in an inebriated state and demanded compensation for the injured child’s family.

Some others said apart from the driver, there were two other passengers in the vehicle who fled the scene after the accident. Capital police reached the spot and registered a case under section 279 of IPC. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the driver.